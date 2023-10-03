Expand / Collapse search

Video: Man gunned down in Philadelphia alley; $20k reward offered for suspect

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:20AM
Suspect sought after man gunned down in Philadelphia alley

The victim, identified as Andre Moore, was shot and killed on the 7300 block of North 19th Street in West Oak Lane on September 16.

PHILADELPHIA - Police have released video in the search for a suspect after the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man last month.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the suspect opened fire before fleeing on foot, then hopping into the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The suspected vehicle is described as being a blue Ford Edge.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.