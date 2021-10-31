24-year-old in stable condition after shooting in Rhawnhurst

Shots also rang out in the Rhawnhurst section of the city overnight.

The shooting happened at approximately 3 a.m. on the 7900 block of Horrocks Street.

A 24-year-old man was shot once in the lower abdomen and he was rushed to the hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in this shooting. An investigation remains underway.

