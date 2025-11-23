26-year-old man shot, critically injured in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left a man critically wounded in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the 39th Police District responded around 4:54 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, to reports of gunfire on the 2700 block of North Hicks Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Investigators recovered 11 .45-caliber shell casings from the scene.

What's next:

The case is being handled by the department’s Shooting Investigation Group, which continues to investigate what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270 or submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).