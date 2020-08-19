26-year-old man stable after he is shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

article

The gun violence across Philadelphia continues unabated Wednesday as a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

Officials say the man was found on the 2800 block of North 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, just before 1 o’clock. Police arrived to find the man had two gunshot wounds, one to the hand and one to the hip.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

