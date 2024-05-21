2nd annual foster care birthday party hosted by Toys for Tots of Burlington County

There was a special birthday party Tuesday night in South Jersey and not just for one person, but for hundreds.

Kids from all over were celebrated in an event put on by Toys for Tots of Burlington County.

It is the second year of this foster care birthday party to celebrate foster care month. Hundreds of families came in different time slots for their own party.

"Earbuds and some art supplies too," said 11-year-old Shane. He, his 12-year-old brother Joseph and 6-year-old sister Aubrey are enjoying a special birthday party where they are not the only guests.

"It's amazing. I could not believe it. It is like awesome what they do for the kids," said Karen Albright. She’s kinship for her three grandchildren. They are among more than 300 kids as special guests at the party.

"I think it's a great opportunity for everybody. I mean this makes the kids smile, so that is what makes us happy," said Albright.

The birthday party, held at the Maple Shade Independent Fire Company, is put on by Toys for Tots of Burlington County.

Every half hour they sing happy birthday, the kids go from aisle to aisle picking out new toys, there’s dinner and plenty of sweets.

"The parents thanking you and even the kids are so excited to look at all this stuff and they get to pick anything they want. It is just a great feeling," said Gina Capate. She is the coordinator for Burlington County Toys for Tots.

"Times are so tough and if it's a matter of buying your child a birthday present and having a party versus buying a pair of sneakers or something, we wanted to be able to help," said Capate.

Toys are paid for through donations. Amazon also signed on to help.

"I feel like every kid deserves to have a special day in their life and this event has a great purpose to give that happiness that we can bring and we're happy to participate," said Oksana Marzovea. She is a senior operations manager with Amazon.

Special attention was also given to gifts for older kids.

"That's a tough age between 10 and 17, so doing the research to make sure that we got something for everybody and coming through is just amazing," said Rosangela Rivera, a communications specialist with Amazon.

Each kid left with a cupcake and goodie bag.

More information on how to donate can be found at the Toys for Tots of Burlington County website.