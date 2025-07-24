2nd arrest made in South Philly mass shooting over July 4th weekend

article

The Brief A Darby man has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting at the South Philadelphia restaurant and bar in the early morning hours of July 5th. The mass shooting at the 7 Elements bar injured eight different people. A security guard was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.



Philadelphia police have announced a second arrest in connection with a mass shooting at a South Philadelphia bar and restaurant in the early morning hours of July 5th. One other man was arrested in connection with the shooting.

What we know:

A Darby man, 22-year-old Nino DaSilvio, surrendered to U.S. Marshals without incident on Thursday, around noon, Philadelphia police announced. He was charged with aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and other related offenses in the mass shooting at a South Philadelphia bar and restaurant in the early morning hours of July 5th.

The backstory:

Police say they received a report of a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, July 5th, on the 1100 block of South 11th Street at the 7 Elements bar and lounge.

Officers arrived on scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Those three were rushed to local hospitals. Two of those victims were listed in critical condition, including a security guard who was shot in the face and a woman who was shot in the back. Officials later upgraded their conditions as stable.

A short time later, police say five more people checked themselves into area hospitals. Police had originally reported a total of 11 people were hurt in the shooting, but have since updated that number to eight.

Dig deeper:

A security guard working at the bar turned himself into police in relation to the shooting on July 11th.