Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Lower Bucks County, Cumberland County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Somerset County, Salem County, Camden County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Hunterdon County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Cape May County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

2nd arrest made in South Philly mass shooting over July 4th weekend

By
Updated  July 24, 2025 4:48pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • A Darby man has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting at the South Philadelphia restaurant and bar in the early morning hours of July 5th.
    • The mass shooting at the 7 Elements bar injured eight different people.
    • A security guard was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have announced a second arrest in connection with a mass shooting at a South Philadelphia bar and restaurant in the early morning hours of July 5th. One other man was arrested in connection with the shooting.

What we know:

A Darby man, 22-year-old Nino DaSilvio, surrendered to U.S. Marshals without incident on Thursday, around noon, Philadelphia police announced. He was charged with aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and other related offenses in the mass shooting at a South Philadelphia bar and restaurant in the early morning hours of July 5th.

Related

Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 8 people hurt
article

Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 8 people hurt

Eight people were hurt when gunfire broke out at a bar and lounge in South Philadelphia shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The backstory:

Police say they received a report of a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, July 5th, on the 1100 block of South 11th Street at the 7 Elements bar and lounge.

Officers arrived on scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Those three were rushed to local hospitals. Two of those victims were listed in critical condition, including a security guard who was shot in the face and a woman who was shot in the back. Officials later upgraded their conditions as stable.

A short time later, police say five more people checked themselves into area hospitals. Police had originally reported a total of 11 people were hurt in the shooting, but have since updated that number to eight.

Related

Security guard arrested in Philly mass shooting on July 4th weekend
article

Security guard arrested in Philly mass shooting on July 4th weekend

Philadelphia Police announced they have arrested a person in connection with the mass shooting on July 5th at a South Philly bar.

Dig deeper:

A security guard working at the bar turned himself into police in relation to the shooting on July 11th.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews