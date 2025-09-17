3-alarm fire at Bristol Township apartment complex leaves 3 injured: officials

The Brief A 3-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building in Bucks County early Wednesday morning. The fire erupted at the Levittown Trace Apartments on Ford Road in Bristol Township. Two firefighters and a resident were hospitalized with minor injuries.



Two firefighters and a resident were hospitalized in an apartment fire that displaced over two dozen people Wednesday morning in Bucks County.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the Levittown Trace Apartments on the 3000 block of Ford Road just before 6 a.m. for reports of a fire.

The fire consumed several second and third floor apartment units as it struck a second and third alarm moments later.

Fire officials say a firefighter was injured when a portion of the building's roof collapsed. Another firefighter was hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

A resident was also hospitalized with an arm injury after jumping from a second floor window.

What we don't know:

Officials say they know which unit the fire originated from, but they are still unsure what exactly sparked the fire.