3-alarm fire spreads from home-to-home in Bucks County neighborhood

Firefighters battled a growing fire as it ripped through several homes in one Bucks County neighborhood.

Crews were called to the 600 block of Spruce Street in Bristol, where a 2-alarm fire was quickly upgraded to 3 alarms Tuesday morning.

SkyFOX was live over the scene as smoke could be seen billowing from windows and roofs of several homes on one block.

Officials say the fire spread easily between the homes due to common law spaces at the front, back and roof of the house.

No injuries were reported, but officials say several families could be displaced.