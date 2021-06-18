3 captured on video assaulting an elderly woman in Bensalem, police say

article

Three people in Bensalem are facing charges after police say they were each captured on video assaulting an elderly woman who was in their care.

Investigators with the Bensalem Police Department said they obtained a video shot by an unknown person that allegedly showed 20-year-old Brittany Kladky punching an elderly woman in the face and demanding money.

Pennsylvania Adult Protective Services later provided Bensalem investigators with two more videos that allegedly showed the same victim being abused.

Police say Emily Smith punched the elderly woman in the face and kicked her while she was on the ground. Jewett Bowman allegedly fired a BB gun four times at the victim when she was lying in bed, according to police.

All three suspects were arrested and charged with assault and other crimes. Detectives have urged anyone with information to contact police at 215-633-3719.

