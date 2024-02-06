3 cars stolen, 5 cars broken into during rash of thefts in Havertown prompts police to issue warning

Haverford Police have issued a warning to residents after a rash of car thefts and vehicle break-ins leave the Delaware County neighborhood on edge.

Police say three cars were stolen, and five cars were broken into in Haverford Township on Maryland and Virginia Avenues Monday night.

Most of the victims had one thing in common: they left their car doors open.

A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the crime spree, but police say the problem is a lot bigger than that.

Retired electrician Andy McCallum has every right to be angry after spending 25 years investing in the tools of his trade that are now gone.

"The working guy always gets screwed…and it really sucks," said McCallum.

$10,000 worth of tools were stolen from his work van in one minute.

He confirms this after watching video of the thieves from his doorbell camera on Harrington Road. He thinks the van was unlocked.

Police Chief Joe Viola said two of the stolen cars were already recovered. One in North Philadelphia, where a juvenile inside the car was arrested.

"We have video of them walking down the street and see them trying one door handle after another until they find one with either something valuable inside that they steal or the key fob is in the car and the car is gone," said Chief Joe Viola. Police Chief Haverford Township.

He said groups of criminals who steal cars drive through the suburban neighborhoods to commit more crimes and when they’re done they ditch the cars.

"These criminals come out to these areas not just Haverford Township, they come all up and down the Main Line, up in Montgomery County, Chester everybody is suffering from the same thing," said Chief Viola.

Haverford Police started a text alert platform to help citizens and police communicate.

As for Andy McCallum, he knows he probably won’t get his tools back, but he’s hoping someone is held responsible.

"Hear that siren?...that’s what I’m hoping for," saif McCallum. "I just hope these criminals get caught and I hope they don’t get a slap on the wrist."

Police say they will be taking DNA from the stolen cars to see if they can match it to any other suspects.

They are looking for at least three others.

Take this as a reminder to always lock your vehicle doors.