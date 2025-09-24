3 charged in Bucks County arson fire that spread to home where 5 people were sleeping

The Brief Three Bucks County men are facing charges in an arson fire that spread to a home where five people were sleeping. Prosecutors say Gavin Montoya used a road flare to ignite a van parked in the driveway of a home in Croydon. Montoya was allegedly solicited to start the fire by Charles Vandenberg in exchange for drugs.



Three Bucks County men are facing arson charges after investigators say a van was intentionally set on fire and spread to a home where five people slept.

What we know:

Investigators say the arson happened when Gavin Montoya, 27, allegedly used a road flare to light a van on fire in the driveway of a home in Croydon on August 8th.

The fire, according to investigators, quickly spread to the side of the house and forced five occupants who were inside the home to safely evacuate the property.

Investigators later learned through a text conversation that Charles Vandenberg instructed Montoya to set the van on fire outside the home in exchange for drugs.

It's alleged that Thomas Parker, 36, drove Montoya to the home under the belief that he was going to rob one of the residents.

Investigators say Parker dropped off Montoya near the house and waited for him to return to the car after the suspected robbery.

When Montoya returned, he allegedly told Parker that he lit the van on fire instead, according to a criminal complaint.

Dig deeper:

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office determined that the suspects cannot be held criminally responsible for the death of an 80-year-old firefighter who died after suffering a thigh bone fracture while responding to the fire.

Captain of Fire Police Ed Margavich of the Third District Volunteer Fire Company is remembered for over 60 years of service. Prosecutors say "his dedication saved and protected countless lives and properties."

"His absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him," they added.

What's next:

Montoya and Vandenberg both face several charges, including three counts of arson and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Parker, meanwhile, was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering apprehension.