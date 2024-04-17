3 construction workers killed in work zone crash on Pennsylvania highway: state police

Three construction workers were killed when police say they were hit by a box truck on a Pennsylvania highway early Wednesday morning.

State Police in York County were called to mile marker 35.5 on the southbound side of I-83 just before 3:30 a.m. for reports of a work zone crash.

Investigators say 24-year-old Reed Davenport was driving a large box truck when it collided with a construction vehicle and continued onto the shoulder.

Three construction workers were hit during the collision and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The deadly crash caused an hours-long shutdown of a stretch of I-83 that continued into Wednesday morning's rush hour.

No charges have been reported at this point.