3 dead, 2 injured after crash involving NJ Transit bus, sedan in Burlington County

Authorities say an early morning crash involving a sedan and a New Jersey Transit bus left three people dead and two others injured.

Police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 38 in Moorestown.

Police said the bus was making a left turn southbound onto Pleasant Valley Avenue when the eastbound car collided with it.

Moorestown police said two females and one male riding in the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names and ages weren’t immediately released. The bus driver and a passenger were taken to Cooper Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

