DA: Woman, 28, charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Mayfair

Authorities say a Montgomery County woman has been charged following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

According to police, 28-year-old Brionna Wright has been charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and several other crimes.

Police say the crash happened started around 6 p.m. on the 6800 block of Frankford Avenue and continued through the 6200 block.

Witnesses told police the woman was driving fast and erratically when she sideswiped a SEPTA bus with passengers on board. Police say the woman hit two more cars then crashed into an oncoming car with two child passengers.

According to authorities, the woman came to a stop after veering into a parked car.

Police say a 3-year-old girl was killed from injuries sustained during the head-on collision. A 7-year-old broke several bones and required surgery. The driver, a 53-year-old and a 26-year-old front seat passenger, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Others sustained non-life threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

“This incident in Mayfair was another completely preventable tragedy that culminated in the violent death of a toddler,” District Attorney Krasner said. “Motor vehicle injuries are a leading cause of death for children in the United States. Road safety is public safety, period.”

