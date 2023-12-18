3 flight attendants hospitalized after inhaling fumes at Atlantic City airport: officials

An unusual incident at a Jersey Shore airport sent three women to the hospital this past weekend.

Police responded to a medical assistance call at the Atlantic City Airport in Egg Harbor Township around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Three flight attendants were taken to the hospital after inhaling fumes during preflight checks, according to officials.

The women were inside an empty Spirit Airlines plane headed for Fort Myers, Florida, at the time.

Their conditions are unknown, and officials say the source of the fumes is unclear.