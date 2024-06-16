Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Man accused of stealing $11,000 worth of cigarettes from Walgreens: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 16, 2024 7:52pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

WILMINGTON, DE - Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man they say stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes from a Walgreens in Wilmington. 

According to police, the theft occurred on Thursday, June 13 at Walgreens located on the 4500 block of New Linden Hill Road. 

While an employee was occupied in another section of the store, they say the suspect snuck behind the counter and made off with $11,000 worth of cigarettes.

Police obtained the following images of the suspect from surveillance cameras: 

Image 1 of 2

If you've seen this person or have any tips, police urge you to contact Trooper M. Watson of Troop 6 at (302) 633-5000 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. 