Man accused of stealing $11,000 worth of cigarettes from Walgreens: police

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man they say stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes from a Walgreens in Wilmington.

According to police, the theft occurred on Thursday, June 13 at Walgreens located on the 4500 block of New Linden Hill Road.

While an employee was occupied in another section of the store, they say the suspect snuck behind the counter and made off with $11,000 worth of cigarettes.

Police obtained the following images of the suspect from surveillance cameras:

If you've seen this person or have any tips, police urge you to contact Trooper M. Watson of Troop 6 at (302) 633-5000 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.