Former daycare, vacant building partially collapses after 2-alarm fire in Camden

A fire at a vacant building is now under control after a response from several emergency crews early Monday morning.

The flames erupted from the building on the 200 block of Line Street in Camden, New Jersey.

Officials say the now vacant building used to be a daycare, and has caught on fire at least five times in the past.

A firefighter on scene told FOX 29 that two sides of the building collapsed due to the fire.

It is unclear if anyone was inside, but no injuries have been reported.

A cause for the fire is also unknown at this time.