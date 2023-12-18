Expand / Collapse search

Former daycare, vacant building partially collapses after 2-alarm fire in Camden

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

2-alarm fire at vacant building in Camden

Firefighters were on the scene of a 2-alarm fire that broke out inside a vacant building in Camden Monday morning.

CAMDEN, N.J. - A fire at a vacant building is now under control after a response from several emergency crews early Monday morning.

The flames erupted from the building on the 200 block of Line Street in Camden, New Jersey.

Officials say the now vacant building used to be a daycare, and has caught on fire at least five times in the past.

MORE HEADLINES:

A firefighter on scene told FOX 29 that two sides of the building collapsed due to the fire.

It is unclear if anyone was inside, but no injuries have been reported.

A cause for the fire is also unknown at this time.