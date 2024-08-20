3 Florida residents arrested after acid attack on Gloucester County woman: officials

article

Three Florida residents have been arrested in connection with the chemical burning of a Gloucester County woman in July.

The scene unfolded on July 26, in the Forest Hills development of Monroe Township, officials said.

The 42-year-old victim was home from work and parked in her driveway when a woman approached her and tossed the liquid contents of a cup on her. The suspect then fled the scene, in a silver or gray colored vehicle.

Due to the contents of the liquid in the cup, the victim had chemical burns over 35 percent of her body. She was airlifted to a burn center and remains hospitalized. Investigators determined the liquid used was a highly caustic acid.

Police and officials from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office identified the vehicle as a rental from Florida. They then were able to find two suspects, 38-year-old Betty Jo Lane and 39-year-old Jmarr McNeil, of Jacksonville, Florida, who had traveled in the rental car to New Jersey for the specific purpose of the attack.

Investigators learned the two suspects were paid by 49-year-old William DiBernardino, of Boynton Beach, Florida. He had previously had a relationship with the victim.

The suspects were picked up in Florida and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Criminal Attempt Murder 1st Degree and other related charges. They are being held in Florida and all three waived extradition.