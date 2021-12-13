4 injured, 1 critically, after Kensington shooting, police said

article

One person was critically injured and three others are recovering after they were all shot in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Officials said police on patrol heard gunshots and responded to the 3400 block of Emerald Street Monday, about 6 in the evening.

The officers found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 21-year-old man with three gunshot wounds. They were both taken to Temple University Hospital and both were placed in stable condition.

A 27-year-old was hit by gunfire more seriously. He was shot four times, including once in the chest. He was rushed by police to Temple and placed in critical condition.

A fourth person, a 22-year-old man, was shot one time and taken by a private auto to St Christopher's Hospital. He was placed in stable condition.

Police did find one weapon at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

