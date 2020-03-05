3 inmates in Philadelphia die of fentanyl overdose; jail investigating

article

Jail officials in Philadelphia are investigating the fentanyl overdoses of four inmates last week, three of whom died.

Officials said Wednesday that three of the men arrived at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on drug charges Friday. They were unresponsive during routine checks the next day.

Two of the men died, and one was hospitalized.

A fourth prisoner who was hospitalized after an overdose last weekend died Wednesday.

Tests showed all four cases involved fentanyl.

A city spokeswoman says the jails department is investigating whether the drugs were obtained in the prison and whether the four cases were related.