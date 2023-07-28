Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
5
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Warren County

3 kids of Olympian Bode Miller, wife Morgan recovering after carbon monoxide poisoning

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
U.S.
Fox TV Stations
04f0e3ae- article

FILE - Bodie and Morgan Miller watch Roger Federer of Switzerland play Federico Delbonis of Argentina during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2018, in Indian Wells, California. ( Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The children of Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller and his wife Morgan are recovering after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning two weeks ago, according to an Instagram post shared by the family. 

The incident occurred when a crane was removing a broken hot tub from the family’s home and while the children stood nearby to watch the action, they were exposed to the harmful gas. 

The couples’ twin sons Asher and Aksel, 3, and their daughter Scarlet, 19 months, were rushed to the emergency room where they received "high oxygen flow" for over four hours. 

"It was a terrifying experience but thanking my lucky stars they are okay," Morgan wrote in her Instagram post on Friday. 

Bode and Morgan, who is a professional volleyball player, have six children together which include two other children from previous relationships. In 2019, the couple tragically lost their 19-month-old daughter in a drowning accident. 

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 