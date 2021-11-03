3 killed in overnight shootings in Kensington, police say

article

Police say three men were shot to death overnight in Philadelphia's Kensington section, including one victim who was ambushed while using a gambling machine inside a convenience store.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 3000 bock of Kensington Avenue after hearing gunshots from a nearby variety store just before 10 p.m. Police found a 25-year-old man lying next to a gambling machine shot at least two times in the head.

Police say a man was shot and killed while playing a gambling game at a corner store in Kensington.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the unnamed victim was using a gambling machine when someone dressed in dark clothes and a mask walked up to him and fire three shots.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Small. The shooter was last spotted heading west on Clearfield Street.

Hours later, officers in Kensington were called to the 2000 block of East Tioga Street after police say a man was gunned down while working on his car.

A witness who was helping the victim fix the car told police that a gunman wearing a hooded sweatshirt walked up to the victim and shot him multiple times in the back near the driver's side door. The unnamed victim was pronounced dead by medics, according to Small.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities are also investigating a deadly shooting on the 300 block of East Tusculum Street that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man.

Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was shot at least once in the head just before 3 a.m. and pronounced dead by emergency medical responders.

No arrests were reported in the trio of deadly shootings, according to police. Small said the department is hopeful that nearby surveillance cameras will help investigators track down suspects.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter