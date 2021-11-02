Man, 25, shot multiple times and killed inside Kensington store
KENSINGTON - A 25-year-old man was gunned down inside a store in Kensington, authorities said.
Officers were called to the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue Tuesday night, about 9:45, after reports of shots fired.
According to officials, responding officers found the 25-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the head, while inside a store.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
An investigation into the shooting is underway. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
