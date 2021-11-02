Man, 25, shot multiple times and killed inside Kensington store

article

A 25-year-old man was gunned down inside a store in Kensington, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue Tuesday night, about 9:45, after reports of shots fired.

According to officials, responding officers found the 25-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the head, while inside a store.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

