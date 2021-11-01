Father, 42, gunned down while in van with 2 daughters in Queen Village, police say

A 42-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside a vehicle Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood, while two of his daughters were also in the vehicle and a third was standing nearby.

Officials said the shooting occurred on the 900 block of South 4th Street Monday, about 5:45 in the evening.

Responding officers found the 42-year-old man slumped over in the vehicle, in the driver's seat, after he was shot multiple times in his chest, torso and head. His 16-year-old and 13-year-old daughters were in the vehicle while he was shot. The girls were not hit by the gunfire.

Police say a third daughter of the victims was also standing nearby at the time of the shooting. She was also unharmed.

RELATED HEADLINES:

He was rushed by police to Jefferson Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Authorities say the victim was in their area to either pick up or drop off his daughters at a nearby home.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. No weapons were found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter