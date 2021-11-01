Father, 42, gunned down while in van with 2 daughters in Queen Village, police say
QUEEN VILLAGE - A 42-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside a vehicle Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood, while two of his daughters were also in the vehicle and a third was standing nearby.
Officials said the shooting occurred on the 900 block of South 4th Street Monday, about 5:45 in the evening.
Responding officers found the 42-year-old man slumped over in the vehicle, in the driver's seat, after he was shot multiple times in his chest, torso and head. His 16-year-old and 13-year-old daughters were in the vehicle while he was shot. The girls were not hit by the gunfire.
Police say a third daughter of the victims was also standing nearby at the time of the shooting. She was also unharmed.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- 1 dead after North Philadelphia triple shooting
- Police: Mother critical, infant wounded in shooting at home in Kingsessing
- Police: 16-year-old shot, killed after getting out of Lyft with twin sister in East Oak Lane
He was rushed by police to Jefferson Hospital, where he died a short time later.
Authorities say the victim was in their area to either pick up or drop off his daughters at a nearby home.
An investigation into the shooting is underway. No weapons were found and no arrests have been made.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement