Police: 16-year-old male recovering after he was shot in a car with his dad in North Philly

A 16-year-old male is recovering after he was shot several times in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened Monday, just before 7 p.m., at West Dauphin and North Gratz Streets, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the scene, finding 21 spent shell casings, but no victim. They were then notified a private vehicle dropped a 16-year-old male at Temple University Hospital. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the victim was shot multiple times in his leg.

The victim’s father took his son to the hospital. They explained they were in the vehicle at the intersection when two males approached and began firing shots into the vehicle.

Inspector Small stated the vehicle was struck multiple times by gunshots, though only the 16-year-old was hit.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

