3 men are critical after a shooting in West Philadelphia

Three men are in critical condition after a shooting in West Philadelphia, according to officials.

Police responded to a triple shooting call Sunday, about 2:20 p.m., on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street.

When police arrived, they discovered three different men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the chin, investigators say. That man was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

A second man, 28, was shot in the back. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The third man, 28, was shot in the leg. Police transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

All three men are listed in critical condition.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and covers multiple locations. No weapons have been recovered and no arrest have been made.