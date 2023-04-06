3 men injured in South Philadelphia shooting, police say

article

Three men are recovering after they were all shot in South Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened in South Philadelphia Thursday evening, about 5:15, on the 2300 block of South 22nd Street.

Two of the men, a 28-year-old and a 31-year-old, were found by 1st District officers with gunshot wounds to their legs. Medics took them to Jefferson Hospital where they were listed as stable.

MORE HEADLINES:

A third man, 26, was shot in the lower back. Police took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed as stable.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and looking for the shooter or shooters. They say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.



