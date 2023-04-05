Boy, 5, accidentally shoots himself with mom's gun in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after police say he got a hold of his mom's gun at their North Philadelphia home.
Police say the boy found his mom's gun in an unsecured drawer, and shot himself in the leg as he played with it.
The 5-year-old was transported to a local hospital in stable, but critical condition.
The boy's mother, grandmom, 13-year-old sibling, 1-year-old sibling and sibling's friend were all inside the home on the 3100 block of Patton Street at the time.
It is unclear if the mother had a permit to carry the firearm, or if any charges will be announced.
