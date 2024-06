article

One lucky winner's week is off to an incredible start!

A winning scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at Ace Tobacco Town Inc. on West Cheltenham Avenue in Elkins Park.

The Pennsylvania Lottery game costs $30 to play, with top prizes of $3 million.

So, it looks like the top prize is going to this player!

And a $10,000 bonus is going to Ace Tobacco Town for selling the winning ticket.