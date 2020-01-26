3 people displaced, cat killed in North Philadelphia apartment fire

article

Three people are displaced following an apartment fire in North Philadelphia.

Officials said a mattress caught fire around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Spencer Arms Apartment Complex.

A woman was treated for minor smoke inhalation, and a pet cat was killed in the fire.

A SEPTA bus was provided to keep evacuated residents warm while crews battled the blaze.

The Red Paw Relief Team was on the scene to tend to residents' pets affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

