3 people injured after car accident in Willingboro

Three people are injured after a car accident in Willingboro, new jersey late Saturday night.

The accident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 300 block of Beverly Rancocas Road. At this time, the road remains closed after a pole was hit and came down.

One adult man had to be extracted from the car and two juveniles were also transported to the hospital.

There is no word on any of their conditions.

