3 Philadelphia restaurants make New York Times' 2021 Restaurant list

Three Philadelphia restaurants made the cut for the New York Times' 2021 Restaurant list.

With restaurants stretching from Seattle to Cambridge, Massachusetts, it is consider quite an honor to make the list.

Listed are Down North Pizza in North Philadelphia, Korshak Bagels in South Philadelphia, and Laser Wolf in the Kensington-Fishtown area.

Officials from Down North Pizza wrote they were honored to be a part of the list in a post on Instagram.

Laser Wolf wrote they were "fired up" to be among the restaurants that made the list in a post on Instagram.

The unranked list of restaurants "beckon us back to the table", according to the New York Times.

