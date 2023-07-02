3 teens rushed to hospital after triple shooting erupts overnight in Strawberry Mansion

article

Three teenagers, including two 14-year-old girls, became the victims of another night of violence in Philadelphia over the holiday weekend.

The triple shooting broke out on the 2500 block of West Hagert Street just after midnight Sunday.

Officers arrived to find two girls, both 14 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs and hands.

A third victim, a 16-year-old, showed up at a nearby firehouse with a gunshot wound a short time later.

All three teens were transported to a local hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.

Police say they are looking for suspects in a black sedan with New York plates that fled on York Street from 26th Street.

The motive is unknown at this time as police investigate.