Nearly 2 dozen juveniles charged in mugging of 15-year-old at Delaware County schoolyard

Nearly two dozen kids and teens are facing charges after authorities in Delaware County say a 15-year-old was beaten up and robbed of his Yeezy slides while a crowd watched and filmed.

Officers from the Haverford Township Police Department were called by a neighbor to the 100 block of Glen Arbor Road Monday night for a reported assault.

A 15-year-old boy with "visible injuries" told police that 6-8 juvenile males and females assaulted him and robbed him of his Yeezy slides behind Chatham Park Elementary School.

Police later found a group of teens and kids who matched the suspect's descriptions on the 600 block of Derby Road. One of the suspect, police said, was wearing the victim's Yeezy slides.

Police later charged three 13-year-olds boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy with crimes including Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Riot, and Terroristic Threats.

Authorities said the 16 other juveniles watched or filmed the beating were charged with Disorderly Conduct and a Township Ordinance Violation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Haverford Township Police Department immediately.