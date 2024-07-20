3 women injured after shooting in Montgomery County shopping center: officials

article

A dangerous situation played out in a Montgomery County shopping center as three women were shot.

The gunfire broke out early Saturday morning, a little before 1 a.m., in the parking lot of the More Shopping Center, near the intersection of Cheltenham Avenue and Old York Road in Cheltenham, officials said.

Responding officers found three women, all in their 20s, suffering various gunshot wounds.

The trio were transported to an area hospital. Authorities did not release any information regarding their conditions.

A full investigation into the triple shooting is underway. Officials noted no weapons were recovered from the scene and no motive for the shooting was initially apparent.