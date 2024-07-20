3 women injured after shooting on North Philly street: officials
CHELTENHAM, Pa. - A dangerous situation played out on a street in the northern reaches of Philadelphia, as three women were shot.
The gunfire broke out early Saturday morning, just after 12:30 a.m., out on the street on the 6300 block of North Broad Street, Philadelphia police officials said.
Responding officers found three young women, suffering various gunshot wounds.
- A 19-year-old victim was shot in the face and arm.
- A 20-year-old victim was shot in the arm and upper chest.
- A 21-year-old victim was shot multiple times in both legs.
The two younger women were transported to Einstein Medical Center and the 21-year-old was taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital, in Montgomery County.
All three women are listed in stable condition.
A full investigation into the triple shooting is underway. Officials noted no weapons were recovered from the scene and no motive for the shooting was initially apparent.
______
*****Editor's Note***** A previous version of the story identified the location as Montgomery County. Philadelphia police indicate the location is the northern portion of Philadelphia, near Montgomery County, but within Philadelphia jurisdiction.