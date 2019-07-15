3-year-old boy dies after falling into grease trap behind Tim Hortons in NY

A 3-year-old boy died Monday after falling into a grease trap at a Tim Hortons in Rochester, New York, authorities confirmed.

Authorities said shortly before 11 a.m. they received a call regarding a missing child at the restaurant. But moments later, they received another call that the child was found and had fallen into a grease trap behind the location.

The grease trap was described as a hole in the ground that was covered with a plastic lid. Investigator Frank Camp said the child walked by the hole, then went back to it and got on top of the lid where it flipped open and the child fell in.

When authorities arrived, they found the child was out of the trap and a witness was performing CPR. Camp said authorities took over until paramedics arrived who rushed the boy to the hospital. Despite attempts to resuscitate the child, he was pronounced dead.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this child for having to suffer this unimaginable tragedy,” Camp said. “This is the worst call a police officer can respond to, but it’s nothing compared to what the family is going through.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.