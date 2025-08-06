Bristol Township to activate red-light safety cameras to reduce crashes

The Brief Bristol Township will activate red-light cameras at two intersections on August 18. There will be a 60-day warning period and letters will be mailed to violators. After 60 days, a $100 fine will be issued.



Red-light cameras will be activated in Bristol Township ahead of a warning period before fines are issued.

What we know:

There are two red light cameras on opposite sides of Bristol Pike at Edgely Road to encourage drivers to think twice before running a red light.

Two cameras are also located at Bristol Pike and Green Lane.

Bristol Township Police say it is part of the automatic red light safety program to reduce crashes and keep roads safe.

The department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that the township will activate the cameras on August 18.

They say they are doing this because red-light cameras help prevent serious crashes, encourage drivers to stop on red and to make intersections safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

The cameras will catch offenders in the act. Police will review it and a fine will be issued.

What they're saying:

Wendy Brooks says it is a problem and she sees drivers run red lights often.

"Yes. All the time," she said.

"Just to keep innocent people safe also and I feel like it’s basically safe for us and our children," said Brooks.

Cleveland Lot drivers for Lyft. "Running red lights shouldn’t be ran at all," he said. He is ok with the heightened enforcement.

"It’s a lot of kids be here, a lot of people coming back and forth from the hotel and people going back in here getting their little wawa," said Lot.

Matt Santilla drives a tractor trailer for a living.

"If it is going to make it more safe and less accidents I agree with it. People are going to be crying it is just a money grab. It is a money grab," he said.

The fine is reportedly $100 after a warning period.

"I do not think it stings enough. Make it sting," said Santilla.

"They are not just going to give you a ticket and you have to pay for it. They are warning you," said Brooks.

There is a 60-day warning period before fines are issued.