3-year-old dies from injuries days after Chester rowhome fire: Councilman

Days after a woman and her young child were pulled out of a burning home in Chester, the boy has died from his injuries.

What we know:

Three-year-old Sy'Aire Redd has died following a fire at the home.

Chester city councilman Fred Green shared news of the boy's passing on social media Saturday.

"I'm deeply saddened to hear that 3-year-old Sy'Aire Redd has passed away," Green wrote, adding that his mother was still in critical condition.

The backstory:

The fire broke out on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street. Firefighters were called out to the home around 9 p.m.

After searching the home, firefighters pulled out a woman with burns and a young child.

Neighbors told FOX 29 that the woman had severe burns on her face and arms, and that there was another child who escaped from the house and sought refuge across the street. The neighbor said that the woman tried to save her child, suffering burns in the process.

What we don't know:

It's not exactly clear when the boy died. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

What you can do:

The Chester community is holding a balloon release and prayer event on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m., Green said, near the home on Wilson Street.