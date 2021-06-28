3-year-old California boy killed when gun went off inside his home

A 3-year-old boy was killed Saturday when a gun went off inside his home in California’s San Joaquin Valley, The Fresno Bee reported.

The coroner’s office identified him Sunday as Bryson Vang, the newspaper reported.

Bryson was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering from what apparently was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, according to The Bee.

The boy’s parents and their other children were inside the home when the gun went off around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the newspaper reported, and the boy’s father found him in a bedroom with the gun.

"It’s your parents’ worst nightmare," Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson told The Bee. "Horrible scene. Obviously, it’s a tragic situation where officers had to respond to something that bad. It’s certainly horrible for the parents that they have to go through it, too. It’s tragic."

Detectives were investigating to see how the child got hold of the gun and if any charges were possible, according to the newspaper.

Advertisement

Fresno is about 200 miles south of San Francisco.