Woman and child rescued from Chester blaze in critical condition: officials

The Brief Firefighters rescued a woman and child from a burning rowhome in Chester. Both the woman and child are in critical condition. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



What we know:

Firefighters responded to a call on the 200 block of Wilson Street just before 9 p.m. Monday.

They arrived in less than four minutes and confirmed a working fire, according to the Chester fire commissioner.

The fire reached two alarms, and crews quickly performed fire suppression and searches.

Firefighters rescued a woman with burns and a child from the home.

A neighbor described the woman as having severe burns on her face and arms.

The child is believed to be around two or three years old.

Officials have not confirmed the extent of the child's injuries.

What they're saying:

A neighbor reported that a second child, approximately five years old, escaped the house and sought refuge across the street.

The neighbor also mentioned that the woman tried to save her child, suffering burns in the process.