$35k robbery: Store owner ambushed by 3 suspects while driving in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A store owner was just driving his vehicle in South Philadelphia when police say he became the target of a robbery, losing thousands of dollars in cash.
The man was on Oregon Avenue just before 4 a.m. Thursday when a pickup truck tapped the rear of his vehicle.
Police say three suspects approached, one of them putting the victim in a headlock.
Another suspect took a plastic bag with over $35,000 inside from the back of the victim's vehicle, according to police.
All three male suspects then fled in what police described as a blue Chevrolet pickup truck.
No injuries were reported, and no suspect descriptions were released. An investigation is underway.