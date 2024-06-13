Video: Group of teens force woman to stay on SEPTA train before robbing her

Another act of juvenile crime targeted a woman on a SEPTA train last month as Philadelphia police continue the search for suspects.

The female victim was approached by several teenage males onboard a SEPTA "El" in West Philadelphia just before noon on May 28.

Video shows the suspects forcing the woman to stay on the train during a stop as more suspects boarded.

MORE HEADLINES:

At the next stop, they all ran off with her phone.

The victim attempted to chase them down, but was blocked at the door by one of the suspects.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.