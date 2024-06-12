Nearly $1,700 in stolen shoes smuggled in suitcases during Bensalem TJ Maxx theft
article
BENSALEM, Pa. - A shoe smuggler is on the loose in Bensalem after deploying an unusual tactic during a recent theft.
The suspect entered the TJ Maxx on Bristol Pike around 2 p.m. on May 31.
Police say he proceeded to pick out 30 pairs of shoes, stuff them in two large suitcases, then flee without paying.
The stolen shoes were valued at approximately $1,659.
Surveillance photos show the suspect wheeling the suitcases wearing a mask, glasses, and hat concealing his face.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.