Nearly $1,700 in stolen shoes smuggled in suitcases during Bensalem TJ Maxx theft

A shoe smuggler is on the loose in Bensalem after deploying an unusual tactic during a recent theft.

The suspect entered the TJ Maxx on Bristol Pike around 2 p.m. on May 31.

Police say he proceeded to pick out 30 pairs of shoes, stuff them in two large suitcases, then flee without paying.

The stolen shoes were valued at approximately $1,659.

Surveillance photos show the suspect wheeling the suitcases wearing a mask, glasses, and hat concealing his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.