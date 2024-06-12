North Wildwood boardwalk assault: Police release new photos of suspects, vehicle

article

Police are still trying to identify two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault at the Jersey Shore this past weekend.

The incident unfolded on the boardwalk in North Wildwood near 26th Street on Saturday.

Further details about the assault have yet to be released, but police did release photos of two suspects.

A blue Dodge Ram was also identified by police as the vehicle used by the suspects on the day of the assault.

The assault came just a couple of weeks after the Jersey Shore was riddled with chaos caused by juveniles over Memorial Day weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.