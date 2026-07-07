36 suspected heat-related deaths reported across New Jersey and Philadelphia since July 2

The Brief New Jersey has reported 29 suspected heat-related deaths since July 2, most in central to northern areas. Philadelphia has confirmed seven heat-related deaths since July 1. Health officials urge residents to take precautions and use cooling centers as extreme heat continues.



Health officials in New Jersey say there have been 29 suspected heat-related deaths reported since July 2, with most cases occurring in the central to northern part of the state. In Philadelphia, the Department of Public Health has confirmed seven heat-related deaths since the Heat Health Emergency was declared on July 1.

Heat wave impacts New Jersey and Philadelphia

What we know:

As of July 6, there were 29 suspected heat-related deaths in New Jersey, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

Most of those who died were between their mid-30s and 80s. Officials say these numbers are not yet confirmed and will remain unconfirmed until a forensic pathologist completes the exam and death certificate.

Philadelphia has reported a total of seven heat-related deaths since July 1, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. One death was recorded on May 20, and three additional deaths were reported July 7.

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Health officials say this was not a typical summer heat wave and that it affected people of all ages.

"We are deeply saddened to report these devastating losses resulting from the recent extreme heat event and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and communities affected," said the New Jersey Department of Health.

The New Jersey Department of Health is reminding residents to drink water, limit time outdoors, and check on family, friends, and neighbors. They also encourage anyone who is not feeling well or sees someone unresponsive to call 9-1-1. Cooling centers can be found by calling 211 or visiting nj211.org.

The backstory:

The recent extreme heat event has prompted state and city health officials to emphasize the serious risks that come with high temperatures.

The New Jersey Department of Health said, "While these numbers are still unconfirmed until a forensic pathologist completes the exam and death certificate, they underscore the serious public health risks associated with extreme heat and are a sobering reminder of the need for continued vigilance and heat safety measures during periods of extreme temperatures."

Officials in both states say they remain committed to working with partners to promote heat safety and strengthen preparedness efforts.

"We remain committed to working with our partners to promote heat safety, strengthen preparedness efforts, and help protect the health and well-being of all residents, visitors, and animals in New Jersey during periods of extreme weather," said the New Jersey Department of Health.

Philadelphia officials have not released the locations or addresses of the deaths, as that information is not considered public in Pennsylvania.

Health officials continue to urge everyone to take heat warnings seriously and to use available resources, including cooling centers and online information at nj.gov/heat.

What's next:

As summer continues, health officials are monitoring temperatures and urging the public to remain vigilant. They recommend taking breaks from the sun, staying hydrated, and seeking help if feeling unwell.

What we don't know:

The exact causes of death in the suspected New Jersey cases are not yet confirmed and will be determined by forensic pathologists.

Specific locations or addresses of heat-related deaths in Philadelphia are not available to the public.