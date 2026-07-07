Philadelphia shifts from FIFA World Cup to MLB All-Star Week at Citizens Bank Park

The Brief Philadelphia is transitioning from hosting the FIFA World Cup to Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities. Crews are preparing Citizens Bank Park for a week of baseball events, with visitors arriving for America’s 250th celebration. All-Star Week begins Friday with the HBCU Swingman Classic and continues through the All-Star Game next Tuesday.



Philadelphia is moving quickly from one major event to the next, as crews dismantle the FIFA World Cup setup at Lincoln Financial Field and prepare Citizens Bank Park for Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities.

Crews work to transform sports venues for back-to-back events

What we know:

Workers and forklift drivers are taking down the month-long FIFA World Cup setup at Lincoln Financial Field as the stadium transitions back to Eagles mode.

Across the street, crews are finishing preparations at Citizens Bank Park for Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities, with the city getting ready for another wave of visitors.

The city’s Center City area still displays America 250 banners, while Major League Baseball colors are now being added, reflecting one of the busiest periods Philadelphia has seen in years.

Local and visitor reactions to Philadelphia’s busy summer

What they're saying:

"We went to the Liberty Bell and City Hall and Independence Hall and Congress Hall and Carpenters Hall," said Aleigha Pratt, a visitor from St. Louis.

"You are a big city and you are so well run... it’s so clean... it’s so nice," said Alex Pratt, also from St. Louis.

"It’s a very great thing going on with the city right now. I like to see when everyone comes together. The city is very lit," said Deshaun Brown of Collingdale.

"I love the city and I love sharing it," said Bill Easley, a tour guide.

"I think sometimes people look at Philly and say what a dirty city. Then you see all these world-class things coming here and it’s like... maybe it’s a lot nicer than you think," said Jake Wasserman of South Carolina.

The city is hosting visitors for America’s 250th celebration, and tour guides say Philadelphia has been busy welcoming guests from around the country.

What’s next for Philadelphia’s All-Star Week

All-Star Week starts Friday with the HBCU Swingman Classic, continues through Monday’s Home Run Derby, and wraps up with the All-Star Game next Tuesday, which will be broadcast on FOX.

The city is preparing for another influx of visitors and events, with baseball fans expected to fill Citizens Bank Park and surrounding areas.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the influx of visitors will impact local businesses, traffic, or city services during All-Star Week.