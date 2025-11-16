36-year-old man shot, killed in South Philadelphia overnight
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in South Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers were called to the 1000 block of South 18th Street shortly after 1 a.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police rushed the victim to Jefferson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m.
Investigators have not released the victim’s name or any information about a potential motive.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department was used in this report.