36-year-old man shot, killed in South Philadelphia overnight

article

The Brief A 36-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday in South Philadelphia. Officers found the victim on the 1000 block of South 18th Street just after 1 a.m. Police say there’s a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in South Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 1000 block of South 18th Street shortly after 1 a.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police rushed the victim to Jefferson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:40 a.m.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name or any information about a potential motive.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.