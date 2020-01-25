37-year-old man killed in Logan hit-and-run; driver sought
LOGAN - Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was fatally injured in a hit-and-run in Logan.
The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday at West Champlost Avenue and North Broad Street.
Police said the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a driver traveling northbound on Broad Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
A hit-and-run in Logan claimed the life of a 37-year-old man on Saturday.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Police investigating 2 fatal hit-and-runs on Broad Street within 1 week
- Man killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver wanted
- Father of 5 killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought
- Vigil held for father killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
Advertisement
Authorities beleive the victim was struck by a newer model black Sedan with a broken windshield.
The victim has yet to be identified.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP