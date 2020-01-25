37-year-old man killed in Logan hit-and-run; driver sought

Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was fatally injured in a hit-and-run in Logan.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday at West Champlost Avenue and North Broad Street.

Police said the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a driver traveling northbound on Broad Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities beleive the victim was struck by a newer model black Sedan with a broken windshield.

The victim has yet to be identified.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

