Police investigating 2 fatal hit-and-runs on Broad Street within 1 week

Police are investigating after two fatal hit-and-runs occurred on North Broad Street within the same week.

The first incident occurred just after 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.

Police said 36-year-old Karon Underwood was crossing midblock when he was struck by a driver. Officers discovered Underwood in the inner southbound lanes, suffering from head trauma and completely unresponsive. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Underwood's family members reported that he called them between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday to say he’d been attacked by the mother of one of his children and was told to go to the hospital.

"He reported that he was stabbed. His baby mom had stabbed him up really bad. He wanted to know what to do," cousin Nicole Underwood said.

Underwood was struck by someone driving a newer model gray or silver SUV, potentially with a New York license plate, according to authorities. Broken car parts were recovered from the scene.

Underwood is survived by his five children, ages 2 to 13, FOX 29's Steve Keeley reported.

Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a 29-year-old woman on Broad Street over the weekend.

The second incident occurred two blocks away at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue on Sunday.

Around 3:45 a.m., 29-year-old Tiffany Reed was fatally struck by a driver who fled the scene, according to police.

Reed was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video shows a dark colored vehicle immediately after Reed was struck. Police said the driver’s car should have noticeable front-end damage.

No arrests have been made at this time. These are ongoing investigations.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

